Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in Mumbai Entertainment Feb 20, 2026

TV star Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married in Mumbai March 11-12, 2026.

They're keeping things low-key with a small, intimate ceremony for family and close friends, followed by a separate reception for people from the industry.

The vibe? Think modern, minimalist, and full of personal touches that really matter to them.