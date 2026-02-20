Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur to tie the knot in Mumbai
TV star Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur are all set to get married in Mumbai March 11-12, 2026.
They're keeping things low-key with a small, intimate ceremony for family and close friends, followed by a separate reception for people from the industry.
The vibe? Think modern, minimalist, and full of personal touches that really matter to them.
Families will be present at the ceremony
Both families will be there—Kritika's folks are coming from Delhi—making it a cozy, private affair.
The couple wants their wedding to feel genuine and meaningful rather than flashy, choosing Mumbai for an intimate, close-to-home wedding with their families and inner circle present.
Their relationship went public in December 2025
Kritika posted cute cafe pics with "Bubby's" coffee cups.
By January 2026, she was sharing New Year getaway snaps from Jaisalmer with Gaurav and friends, captioned "Fell into 2026 nicely."
Now they're ready for the next big step together.