Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's wedding date is here
Entertainment
TV star Kritika Kamra and sports presenter Gaurav Kapur are getting married on March 11, 2026.
After making their relationship Instagram official just a few months ago, they'll have a private signing at Gaurav's Mumbai home with close family.
The following day, friends and relatives will join for an intimate celebration.
The couple is also hosting a grand reception
The festivities don't stop there—on March 12, they're throwing a luxe party in Mumbai for friends from the film and cricket worlds.
Meanwhile, Gaurav's Bandra home has been getting a makeover led by Kritika herself; the couple is mixing traditional vibes with mid-century modern style, lots of plants, and natural light—setting up their new life together just how they like it.