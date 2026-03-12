Kritika Kamra's wedding menu featured low-carb, keto-friendly dishes
Entertainment
Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur kept things fresh at their March 2026 wedding by serving a largely keto-friendly menu.
The intimate Bandra ceremony featured low-carb favorites, letting Kritika stick to her fitness goals while celebrating with close friends and family.
Healthy takes on classic favorites
From gluten- and grain-free Fiamma pizza to spinach gomae starters, the spread was anything but boring.
Main dishes included Thai pomelo salad, smoked paneer curry with almond roti, and cauliflower rice with snow peas and lotus root yakhni: classic flavors, just lighter.
Even dessert got a healthy twist with dark chocolate brulee and sesame ice cream, and Kritika's brother Rahul (a keto coach) said the family made sure keto-friendly desserts were available.