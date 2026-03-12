Kritika Kamra's wedding menu featured low-carb, keto-friendly dishes

Healthy takes on classic favorites

From gluten- and grain-free Fiamma pizza to spinach gomae starters, the spread was anything but boring.

Main dishes included Thai pomelo salad, smoked paneer curry with almond roti, and cauliflower rice with snow peas and lotus root yakhni: classic flavors, just lighter.

Even dessert got a healthy twist with dark chocolate brulee and sesame ice cream, and Kritika's brother Rahul (a keto coach) said the family made sure keto-friendly desserts were available.