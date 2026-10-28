Krsna's 'Jailer 2' soundtrack contribution for Rajinikanth film earns praise
Entertainment
Indie music talent MS Krsna just made a splash with his work on the Jailer 2 soundtrack, featuring superstar Rajinikanth.
The film's music is earning Krsna plenty of praise and marks a major step up in his career.
Krsna to debut as composer 'Kaagangal'
Krsna landed a song in Jailer 2 after being contacted by Anirudh's violinist and close aide, Ananth, while he was planning a video for a track from his upcoming album Nejama.
Recording alongside Anirudh, one of his musical heroes, was a game-changer for him.
Music runs deep in Krsna's family (his great-grandmother, the late Seetha Doraiswamy, was a renowned jalatarangam player), and he brings that traditional vibe into his own sound.
He will soon debut as a film composer with Yogi Babu-starrer Kaagangal.