Krsna's 'Jailer 2' soundtrack contribution for Rajinikanth film earns praise

Krsna landed a song in Jailer 2 after being contacted by Anirudh's violinist and close aide, Ananth, while he was planning a video for a track from his upcoming album Nejama.

Recording alongside Anirudh, one of his musical heroes, was a game-changer for him.

Music runs deep in Krsna's family (his great-grandmother, the late Seetha Doraiswamy, was a renowned jalatarangam player), and he brings that traditional vibe into his own sound.

He will soon debut as a film composer with Yogi Babu-starrer Kaagangal.