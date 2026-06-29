Kshatriya Parishad says Devgn's 'Chauhaan' weaponises Rajput history, urges filmmakers

Bhasker criticizes Devgn's 'Chauhaan' pellet comment

Some lines in the teaser haven't gone down well either. Devgn's comment about pellet guns causing "minimal damage" was called out by actor Swara Bhasker for ignoring human rights concerns.

Another line, "Tell the Pathans, Chauhaan is coming," was criticized for stoking religious tensions.

The film, produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is set to release on October 1, 2027.