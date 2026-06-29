Kshatriya Parishad says Devgn's 'Chauhaan' weaponises Rajput history, urges filmmakers
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn's new film Chauhaan just dropped its teaser, but it's already facing heat.
The Kshatriya Parishad says the movie is "weaponisation of Rajput history" and using the Chauhan clan's name to push modern political or communal agendas.
They're urging filmmakers to respect India's complicated past instead of turning it into divisive drama.
Bhasker criticizes Devgn's 'Chauhaan' pellet comment
Some lines in the teaser haven't gone down well either. Devgn's comment about pellet guns causing "minimal damage" was called out by actor Swara Bhasker for ignoring human rights concerns.
Another line, "Tell the Pathans, Chauhaan is coming," was criticized for stoking religious tensions.
The film, produced by Jio Studios and Colour Yellow Productions, is set to release on October 1, 2027.