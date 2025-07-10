Next Article
Kuberaa set for OTT premiere: Key details
Kuberaa, the crime drama starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, lands on Amazon Prime Video July 18.
After a strong theatrical run since June 20, it's now set to stream in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada—so you can catch it in your preferred language.
Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna among others are part of cast
Directed by [Correct Director's Name], Kuberaa brings together a stellar cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh.
The story follows a beggar who climbs his way up the underworld while keeping a Robin Hood vibe.
With themes of morality and political intrigue—and music by Devi Sri Prasad—the film struck a chord with viewers and pulled in ₹132 crore at the box office.