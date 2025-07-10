Kuberaa set for OTT premiere: Key details

Jim Sarbh, Nagarjuna among others are part of cast

Directed by [Correct Director's Name], Kuberaa brings together a stellar cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh.

The story follows a beggar who climbs his way up the underworld while keeping a Robin Hood vibe.

With themes of morality and political intrigue—and music by Devi Sri Prasad—the film struck a chord with viewers and pulled in ₹132 crore at the box office.