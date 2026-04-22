Kuch and Rochell welcome daughter Pepper Jo in Instagram post
Entertainment
Influencer Allison Kuch and NFL alum Isaac Rochell just welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Pepper Jo.
The couple shared the happy news on Instagram with sweet hospital photos featuring their two-year-old daughter Scottie.
Kuch kept things real throughout her pregnancy, sharing updates about "pregnancy brain" and even trying to kickstart labor by walking 20,000 steps.
Followers celebrate Kuch and Rochell pregnancy
Fans and fellow influencers flooded the couple with love after the announcement.
It's clear that Kuch and Rochell's journey, from announcing the pregnancy back in November to now, has built a strong connection with their followers, who were genuinely excited to see Pepper Jo join the family.