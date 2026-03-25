Kuku's 1st Hindi film 'Indian Institute of Zombies'--cast, release date Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Kuku, the company behind Kuku TV and Kuku FM, is stepping onto the big screen with its first Hindi film, Indian Institute of Zombies.

Dropping in theaters on May 8, the movie blends zombie horror, comedy, and campus satire, all set in a top engineering college.

The cast features Jessie Lever and Anupriya Goenka, with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal behind the script.