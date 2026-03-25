Kuku's 1st Hindi film 'Indian Institute of Zombies'--cast, release date
Entertainment
Kuku, the company behind Kuku TV and Kuku FM, is stepping onto the big screen with its first Hindi film, Indian Institute of Zombies.
Dropping in theaters on May 8, the movie blends zombie horror, comedy, and campus satire, all set in a top engineering college.
The cast features Jessie Lever and Anupriya Goenka, with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal behind the script.
How AI is being used in the film
Kuku is using artificial intelligence to streamline everything from story structure to production logistics for this film.
Senior vice president Kunj Sanghvi says AI helps make smarter decisions but doesn't replace creativity, showing Kuku's push for tech-savvy, youth-focused cinema.