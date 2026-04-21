Kumar addresses 'Samrat Prithviraj' fake mustache backlash, box office disappointment

Kumar apologizes, cites filming schedule

Kumar explained he couldn't grow a real mustache because of working on multiple films and looks, saying, "If people didn't like it, then I am sorry."

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna also pointed out how important it is to look the part in historical roles.

Meanwhile, if you're curious about Kumar's latest work, his Bhoot Bangla (featuring Paresh Rawal and Tabu) is now playing in theaters.