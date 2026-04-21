Kumar addresses 'Samrat Prithviraj' fake mustache backlash, box office disappointment
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar has addressed the backlash over his look in Samrat Prithviraj (2022), especially the fake mustache that fans felt didn't fit the historic king.
The film generated buzz but didn't do well at the box office, with many viewers saying his appearance just wasn't convincing for the role.
Kumar apologizes, cites filming schedule
Kumar explained he couldn't grow a real mustache because of working on multiple films and looks, saying, "If people didn't like it, then I am sorry."
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna also pointed out how important it is to look the part in historical roles.
Meanwhile, if you're curious about Kumar's latest work, his Bhoot Bangla (featuring Paresh Rawal and Tabu) is now playing in theaters.