Kumar adds bulletproof glass, investigators probe Khan as potential target
Entertainment
After a recent shooting on October 18, Akshay Kumar is upgrading his Mumbai home with bulletproof glass for extra safety.
Investigators are looking into whether other Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, were also possible targets.
Interestingly, the attackers originally planned to go after Salman Khan's Bandra house but changed plans due to tight security.
Suspects scouted celebrity homes, security tightened
The suspects reportedly checked out several celebrity homes before choosing their target.
With these incidents raising concerns about star safety, security is being ramped up at places like Khan's residence too.
Bulletproofing and tighter measures are becoming the new normal for Bollywood celebrities facing growing threats.