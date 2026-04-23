Kumar and Balan reunite for Bazmee comedy-drama, fly to Kerala Entertainment Apr 23, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are reuniting for a fresh comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee.

The news dropped on Thursday, when Akshay posted a fun video of the two flying to Kerala to start work on the film.

Fans might remember this duo from hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal, so there's definitely some excitement in the air.