Kumar and Balan reunite for Bazmee comedy-drama, fly to Kerala
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are reuniting for a fresh comedy-drama directed by Anees Bazmee.
The news dropped on Thursday, when Akshay posted a fun video of the two flying to Kerala to start work on the film.
Fans might remember this duo from hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal, so there's definitely some excitement in the air.
Balan's 'Raja Shivaji' lands May 1
Akshay was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, while Vidya is gearing up for Raja Shivaji alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjay Dutt. That film lands in theaters on May 1.
Looks like both stars have a busy year ahead!