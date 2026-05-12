Kumar and Balan reunite for family comedy December 4, 2026 Entertainment May 12, 2026

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming up again for a new family comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee.

The film, still untitled, is set to release in theaters on December 4, 2026.

They just wrapped a major shoot in Kerala, and fans can expect a fresh look at Akshay soon as part of the film's promotions.