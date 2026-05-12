Kumar and Balan reunite for family comedy December 4, 2026
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan are teaming up again for a new family comedy, directed by Anees Bazmee.
The film, still untitled, is set to release in theaters on December 4, 2026.
They just wrapped a major shoot in Kerala, and fans can expect a fresh look at Akshay soon as part of the film's promotions.
Sri Venkateswara Creations marks 60th project
Along with Kumar and Balan, the movie features Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz, and Sudesh Lehri.
It's produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, marking their 60th project, with Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore as producers.
This film also brings Kumar back together with Bazmee.