Kumar and Kapoor homes in Peshawar at risk of collapse
The old family homes of Bollywood icons Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar are seriously damaged and could collapse soon, say heritage experts and locals.
These sites, recognized as national heritage by Pakistan since 2016, were hit hard by an April earthquake and heavy rain.
Now Dilip Kumar's house has roofs of several rooms caved in and walls are crumbling, while Kapoor Haveli has suffered structural damage.
Urgent repairs stalled by funding shortfall
Experts warn that urgent repairs are needed before monsoon season makes things worse.
The government set aside money to buy and restore the houses into museums, but lack of funding has left them neglected.
Locals like Abid Hussain are worried about safety, urging officials to act fast so these pieces of history aren't lost forever.