Kumar and Kapoor homes in Peshawar at risk of collapse Entertainment May 17, 2026

The old family homes of Bollywood icons Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor in Peshawar are seriously damaged and could collapse soon, say heritage experts and locals.

These sites, recognized as national heritage by Pakistan since 2016, were hit hard by an April earthquake and heavy rain.

Now Dilip Kumar's house has roofs of several rooms caved in and walls are crumbling, while Kapoor Haveli has suffered structural damage.