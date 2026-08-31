Kumar and Khan star in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' remake of 'Oppam'

Kumar actually asked to play the villain, surprising even director Priyadarshan, who thought he was joking at first.

Saif was excited about playing a blind character but was skeptical about Akshay joining until they talked it out.

The movie also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and a cameo by Mohanlal, so expect some fresh performances all around.