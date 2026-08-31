Kumar and Khan star in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' remake of 'Oppam'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are teaming up for Haiwaan, a Hindi crime thriller directed by Priyadarshan, hitting theaters September 11, 2026.
The film is an official remake of the Malayalam film Oppam and follows Saif as a blind martial artist protecting a young girl from Akshay's psychopathic villain, a big switch-up from their usual roles.
Kumar volunteered for 'Haiwaan' villain role
Kumar actually asked to play the villain, surprising even director Priyadarshan, who thought he was joking at first.
Saif was excited about playing a blind character but was skeptical about Akshay joining until they talked it out.
The movie also features Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and a cameo by Mohanlal, so expect some fresh performances all around.