Kumar and Patani open up before 'Welcome to the Jungle'
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani sat down for a lively chat at the Bombay Times Lounge, drawing fans from all over just days before their comedy Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters.
They opened up about their journeys in Bollywood, sharing honest stories and career wisdom.
Kumar stresses discipline Patani trusts gut
Kumar talked about staying humble, reinventing himself, and why discipline matters if you want to last in Bollywood.
He also credited his kids for keeping him updated on trends and said his wife Twinkle Khanna's tough feedback pushes him to improve.
Patani shared how trusting her gut has shaped her career and expressed gratitude for the supportive people around her.