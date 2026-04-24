Kumar and Priyadarshan's 'Bhoot Bangla' heading to Netflix late June/July
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla, which hit theaters on April 17, is now gearing up for its OTT debut on Netflix in late June or early July.
The film marks the duo's big reunion after 16 years and, despite mixed reviews, it's been pulling in solid crowds thanks to its quirky haunted mansion story and a cast featuring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Tabu.
Producers delay 'Bhoot Bangla' Netflix release
The producers, Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, are holding off the streaming release to give Bhoot Bangla a longer theatrical run (about 45 to 60 days is standard now).
An official Netflix date should drop soon as the movie keeps drawing audiences.
All in all, this one's another win for Akshay Kumar at the box office!