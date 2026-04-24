Kumar and Priyadarshan's 'Bhoot Bangla' heading to Netflix late June/July

Producers delay 'Bhoot Bangla' Netflix release

The producers, Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor, are holding off the streaming release to give Bhoot Bangla a longer theatrical run (about 45 to 60 days is standard now).

An official Netflix date should drop soon as the movie keeps drawing audiences.

All in all, this one's another win for Akshay Kumar at the box office!