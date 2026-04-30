Kumar Gabbi's 'Bhooth Bangla' nears 199.56cr worldwide in 13 days
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is just shy of the ₹200 crore mark globally, pulling in around ₹199.56 crore in only 13 days since its April 17 release.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has quickly become a box office favorite.
India 'Bhooth Bangla' tops 148cr gross
In India alone, Bhooth Bangla has made over ₹148 crore gross, with a net of ₹124.65 crore from more than 1.36 lakh shows, pretty impressive!
Its strong opening weekend and steady run have helped it outpace hits like Stree and Thamma, making it one of 2026's biggest Hindi films so far.
The combo of Akshay Kumar's star power and some genuinely fun scares seems to be working with audiences everywhere.