Kumar Gabbi's 'Bhooth Bangla' nears 199.56cr worldwide in 13 days

India 'Bhooth Bangla' tops 148cr gross

In India alone, Bhooth Bangla has made over ₹148 crore gross, with a net of ₹124.65 crore from more than 1.36 lakh shows, pretty impressive!

Its strong opening weekend and steady run have helped it outpace hits like Stree and Thamma, making it one of 2026's biggest Hindi films so far.

The combo of Akshay Kumar's star power and some genuinely fun scares seems to be working with audiences everywhere.