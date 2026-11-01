Kumar, Khan reunite after 18 years, 'Haiwaan' streams Nov 6
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan are back together after 18 years in Haiwaan, which starts streaming on an OTT platform from November 6.
Directed by Priyadarshan, this action thriller sees Khan play a visually impaired martial artist.
The movie first hit theaters on September 11 but is now hoping to find a bigger audience online.
'Haiwaan' remake underwhelmed at box office
Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Oppam.
Alongside Kumar and Khan, the cast includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Boman Irani. This film also marks the final appearance of veteran actor Asrani.
Despite the buzz around the lead duo's reunion, reviews were mixed and box office numbers were underwhelming, but maybe streaming will give it new life.