Kumar, Khan reunite after 18 years, 'Haiwaan' streams Nov 6

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Oppam.

Alongside Kumar and Khan, the cast includes Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Boman Irani. This film also marks the final appearance of veteran actor Asrani.

Despite the buzz around the lead duo's reunion, reviews were mixed and box office numbers were underwhelming, but maybe streaming will give it new life.