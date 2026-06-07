Kumar, Malayalam actor, dies in Kochi on ventilator for pneumonia
Entertainment
Malayalam cinema lost one of its most loved faces, Salim Kumar, who died Saturday night at age 56. He was being treated for pneumonia in Kochi and was on ventilator support.
Known for making people laugh and think, Kumar's performances made a mark in both comedy and serious roles.
Mammootty, Satheesan pay tribute to Kumar
Mammootty called his passing an unending grief, saying Kumar was someone who could make people laugh, cry, and think.
V D Satheesan remembered him as a fearless artist who stood by his beliefs.