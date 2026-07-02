Kumar nets 7cr profit after selling 4 Mumbai flats
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just scored a cool ₹7 crore profit by selling four of his Mumbai apartments.
In June 2026, he sold two big flats in Oberoi Enigma, Mulund West for ₹12.38 crore total, both on the same floor and each going for over ₹6 crore.
Kumar nearly doubled Sky City investment
Earlier this June, Akshay sold two more apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East for ₹7.1 crore combined.
He originally bought these back in 2017 for ₹3.68 crore, so he nearly doubled his money there.
Plus, last year he made another big gain selling a Sky City flat for almost double what he paid.
Clearly, Akshay's got some serious real estate game!