Kumar nets 7cr profit after selling 4 Mumbai flats

Kumar nearly doubled Sky City investment

Earlier this June, Akshay sold two more apartments in Oberoi Sky City, Borivali East for ₹7.1 crore combined.

He originally bought these back in 2017 for ₹3.68 crore, so he nearly doubled his money there.

Plus, last year he made another big gain selling a Sky City flat for almost double what he paid.

Clearly, Akshay's got some serious real estate game!