Kumar: Priyadarshan 'Haiwaan' role purely evil, creatively challenging and fun
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is stepping into the role of a full-on villain for Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan, hitting theaters September 11, 2026.
He called his character a character that is purely, unapologetically evil and said playing the bad guy was both creatively challenging and fun, "I feel they get to play way more interesting characters than Heroes do."
'Haiwaan' reunites Kumar, Khan as rivals
Haiwaan brings Akshay and Saif Ali Khan back together after almost 20 years, except this time, they're on opposite sides.
Their past friendship helped them push each other further on set.
The film also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Sharib Hashmi in an action-packed face-off fans won't want to miss.