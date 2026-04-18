Kumar recalls near-miss stunts from 'Sainik' and 'International Khiladi'
Akshay Kumar, famous for doing his own movie stunts, recently shared some intense behind-the-scenes stories.
He talked about filming action scenes in the early days without VFX or advanced technology, like when he almost fell during a building jump in Sainik because he was exhausted.
He also remembered a boat stunt from International Khiladi that nearly went wrong when a catamaran was coming from the front and his boat was supposed to pass through it, putting him at risk of being cut in half.
Kumar injured, 'Bhooth Bangla' delayed
Despite these close calls, Akshay still takes on risky stunts, so much so that he got injured shooting his new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla.
The film's release has been moved from April 10 to April 16.
The movie also stars Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is directed by Priyadarshan.