Kumar recalls near-miss stunts from 'Sainik' and 'International Khiladi' Entertainment Apr 18, 2026

Akshay Kumar, famous for doing his own movie stunts, recently shared some intense behind-the-scenes stories.

He talked about filming action scenes in the early days without VFX or advanced technology, like when he almost fell during a building jump in Sainik because he was exhausted.

He also remembered a boat stunt from International Khiladi that nearly went wrong when a catamaran was coming from the front and his boat was supposed to pass through it, putting him at risk of being cut in half.