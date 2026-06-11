Kumar rules out retirement at 'Welcome to the Jungle' launch Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Akshay Kumar set the record straight at the Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch; retirement isn't on his mind for long.

He admitted he sometimes thinks about quitting early in the morning, but quickly remembers that hundreds of people are counting on him.

As he put it, "Honestly, I think the word is wrong - retire. A person should retire only when they have five seconds left to die."