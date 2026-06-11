Kumar rules out retirement at 'Welcome to the Jungle' launch
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar set the record straight at the Welcome To The Jungle trailer launch; retirement isn't on his mind for long.
He admitted he sometimes thinks about quitting early in the morning, but quickly remembers that hundreds of people are counting on him.
As he put it, "Honestly, I think the word is wrong - retire. A person should retire only when they have five seconds left to die."
Kumar says family prefers him working
Kumar laughed that staying home would just mean walking the dog and shared that his family actually prefers when he's working rather than taking breaks.
After 36 years and over 150 films, Akshay's energy and love for movies clearly aren't fading any time soon.