Kumar says Basu musical with Aaryan and Sreeleela basically finished
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela's new romantic musical with director Anurag Basu is basically done, according to producer Bhushan Kumar.
The film was supposed to drop in December 2025, but got delayed. Its first look came out back in February 2025, and now the team is just figuring out when it'll finally hit theaters.
Kumar announces 'Captain India' starring Aaryan
Basu cleared up talk about the movie being similar to Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He said, "The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey."
Originally planned as Aashiqui 3, the project had to ditch that title after a court ruling favored Mukesh Bhatt.
For fans of Kartik Aaryan, there's more: Kumar also announced a new film called Captain India with him, directed by Shimit Amin (of Chak De India fame), starting production in August 2026.