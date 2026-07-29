Kumar says Basu musical with Aaryan and Sreeleela basically finished

Basu cleared up talk about the movie being similar to Mohit Suri's Saiyaara. He said, "The only similarity in our films is that the male lead is a rockstar, and the story is about his journey."

Originally planned as Aashiqui 3, the project had to ditch that title after a court ruling favored Mukesh Bhatt.

For fans of Kartik Aaryan, there's more: Kumar also announced a new film called Captain India with him, directed by Shimit Amin (of Chak De India fame), starting production in August 2026.