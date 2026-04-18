Kumar says on YouTube 'Hera Pheri 3' is not happening

Dispute stalls 'Hera Pheri 3' production

Kumar explained that ongoing legal disputes over franchise rights and some behind-the-scenes issues (including Paresh Rawal unexpectedly stepping away) have stalled the project for the next year.

Still, he's staying positive: "It will happen when the time is right. I just hope we are not too old by then."

For now, fans will have to keep waiting for their favorite trio to return.