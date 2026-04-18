Kumar says on YouTube 'Hera Pheri 3' is not happening
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar just shared that Hera Pheri 3 isn't happening right now, which is a letdown for everyone hoping to see him, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal back together.
Chatting on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel, he said, Hera Pheri 3 abhi filhaal toh nahi ban rahi, so the reunion is on hold for now.
Dispute stalls 'Hera Pheri 3' production
Kumar explained that ongoing legal disputes over franchise rights and some behind-the-scenes issues (including Paresh Rawal unexpectedly stepping away) have stalled the project for the next year.
Still, he's staying positive: "It will happen when the time is right. I just hope we are not too old by then."
For now, fans will have to keep waiting for their favorite trio to return.