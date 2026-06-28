Kumar says 'Saiyaara' hit due to music and emotions Entertainment Jun 28, 2026

Akshay Kumar recently shared that Saiyaara became a hit not because of big names or flashy promotions, but because people genuinely connected with its music and emotions.

The film, starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, surprised everyone with how well it did.

As Akshay put it, "The boy and the girl performed well, and they were lucky that the film took off."