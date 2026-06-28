Kumar says 'Saiyaara' hit due to music and emotions
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar recently shared that Saiyaara became a hit not because of big names or flashy promotions, but because people genuinely connected with its music and emotions.
The film, starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday, surprised everyone with how well it did.
As Akshay put it, "The boy and the girl performed well, and they were lucky that the film took off."
'Saiyaara' became India's biggest romantic hit
Released in 2025 and directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara broke records as the third highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, and India's biggest romantic hit ever.
Inspired by the Korean movie A Moment to Remember, its relatable story and heartfelt soundtrack struck a chord with audiences, proving you don't need star power for a blockbuster.