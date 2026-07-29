Kumar statue unveiled at Keoratala Crematorium sparks social backlash
A new statue of Bengali film legend Uttam Kumar was unveiled at Kolkata's Keoratala Crematorium on his 47th death anniversary, but it's facing major backlash.
Many feel the fiberglass figure doesn't look much like the iconic actor, and both artists and fans are disappointed by its quality.
The chief minister did the honors, but social media quickly filled with criticism.
Artists blame statue tenders, demand removal
Well-known sculptor Sanatan Dinda pointed to rushed tenders, low pay, and not involving real artists as reasons for the disappointing result. He worries this hurts Bengal's artistic reputation.
Veteran playwright and artist Chandan Sen even said that "No one has ever insulted Uttam Kumar more than this" and wants it taken down.
This isn't Bengal's first public art controversy either; people are asking if cultural icons deserve better tributes.