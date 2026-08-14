Kumar turns villain while Khan plays blind protector in 'Haiwaan'
Entertainment
Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, hits theaters September 11, 2026.
It's said to be a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Oppam, with Saif as a blind martial artist trying to protect a girl from a psychopathic killer.
Akshay takes on his first-ever fully evil role as the main antagonist: He's called it "out and out" evil.
'Haiwaan' hits SonyLIV in 45-60 days
Expect Haiwaan to land on SonyLIV about 45 to 60 days after its theatrical run; Sony Max has grabbed satellite rights too.
This film reunites Akshay and Saif after 18 years since Tashan and features Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, Boman Irani, and there's buzz about Mohanlal making a cameo.