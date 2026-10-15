Kumar wraps 'Samuk' then heads to Dehradun for Bazmee song
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar is heading to Dehradun to film a big-budget song for Anees Bazmee's upcoming family comedy, tentatively called a yet-untitled family comedy.
After wrapping up a month in the UK for his movie Samuk, he'll now spend five days shooting what's expected to be one of the film's standout moments.
Kumar's Bazmee song budget ₹1cr
With a budget of around ₹1 crore, this song promises some eye-catching sets and choreography, plus Kumar's smooth moves.
The film also stars Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna, and adds another comedy to Bazmee's hit streak.
The yet-untitled family comedy.