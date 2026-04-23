Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' crosses 127cr worldwide in 6 days

'Bhooth Bangla' 58cr opening 94cr domestic

The movie kicked off strong with ₹58 crore over its opening weekend (including previews), dipped a bit on Monday, but quickly bounced back midweek.

On day six alone, it played across more than 11,500 shows in India and pushed its domestic gross to nearly ₹94 crore.

Overseas fans chipped in too, bringing the total global collection to ₹127.37 crore.