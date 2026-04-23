Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' crosses 127cr worldwide in 6 days
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's latest horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, has zoomed past the ₹127 crore mark worldwide in just six days.
Despite mixed reviews and tough competition from Dhurandhar 2, the Priyadarshan-directed film is pulling crowds and keeping the box office buzzing.
'Bhooth Bangla' 58cr opening 94cr domestic
The movie kicked off strong with ₹58 crore over its opening weekend (including previews), dipped a bit on Monday, but quickly bounced back midweek.
On day six alone, it played across more than 11,500 shows in India and pushed its domestic gross to nearly ₹94 crore.
Overseas fans chipped in too, bringing the total global collection to ₹127.37 crore.