Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' crosses ₹20cr with strong weekend collections
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is having a strong opening weekend. The film just crossed the ₹20 crore mark on Sunday, seeing a healthy 15% to 20% jump in collections.
Early estimates suggest it could hit ₹22 crore by Monday morning and wrap up its first weekend with over ₹55 crore net, a solid start for any Bollywood release.
'Bhooth Bangla' eyes weekday momentum
While Bhooth Bangla started off tracking close to Jolly LLB 3, it pulled ahead on Sunday, especially in the Hindi belt where box office numbers really spike.
Now all eyes are on whether it can keep this momentum going through the week; if it does, Bhooth Bangla could become a HIT and the third of the year for the Hindi film industry.