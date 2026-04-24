Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹135.45cr worldwide in 7 days
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a flying start.
Directed by Priyadarshan, the film pulled in ₹135.45 crore worldwide in just seven days, even with mixed reviews.
It crossed the ₹100 crore mark within four days of its April 17 release, surprising many.
'Bhooth Bangla' dethrones Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'
Bhooth Bangla knocked Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 out of the top spot, collecting ₹58 crore on opening weekend (helped by paid previews) and reaching ₹84.05 crore net in India for the week.
Overseas earnings hit ₹35.5 crore, with Akshay's reunion with director Priyadarshan after nearly 16 years and a cast that includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, making it a crowd favorite right now.