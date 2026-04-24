Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' earns ₹135.45cr worldwide in 7 days Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla, is off to a flying start.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the film pulled in ₹135.45 crore worldwide in just seven days, even with mixed reviews.

It crossed the ₹100 crore mark within four days of its April 17 release, surprising many.