Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' grosses ₹60.5cr worldwide in 2 days
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new Bhooth Bangla, is making waves at the box office. The film pulled in a solid ₹60.50 crore worldwide within just two days: ₹42 crore from India and ₹18.5 crore from overseas fans.
Directed by Priyadarshan, it also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav.
'Bhooth Bangla' box office surges 55%
Bhooth Bangla saw its earnings shoot up by 55% on the second day compared to opening day numbers.
With an India net of ₹19 crore on Saturday alone (totaling ₹35 crore), it's clear that Bhooth Bangla is finding plenty of love at the theaters.