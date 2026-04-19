Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' opens to 95cr global 1st weekend
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's latest, Bhooth Bangla, kicked off with a bang, collecting ₹95 crore globally in its first weekend.
The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, pulled in ₹67 crore from India and another ₹28 crore overseas, giving Kumar a welcome boost after some recent misses.
'Bhooth Bangla' outperforms 'Jolly LLB 3'
Despite mixed reviews, Bhooth Bangla has already outperformed Kumar's previous film Jolly LLB 3, especially shining on Sunday in mass circuits.
The film reunites Kumar with director Priyadarshan after nearly 15 years and features a special appearance by Tabu.
To keep up the momentum through the week.