Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer unveiled Monday, film opens April 17

'Bhooth Bangla' release moved April 16

This movie marks Kumar's fun reunion with director Priyadarshan after 14 years. You'll also spot Mithila Palkar and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles.

The release was shifted to April so both Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar: The Revenge could shine at the box office. After a collective call with our distributors and the exhibitors, we have decided on a new release date for Bhooth Bangla, 16th April, with the first show starting at 9pm.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge performing exceptionally well is heartening news for our film industry, and the exhibitors feel that this shift will allow both films the space, focus, and attention they deserve.