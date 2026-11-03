Kumar's 'Dare Devil' to kick off November 12 with Ravichandran
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar is kicking off his next big movie, Dare Devil, on November 12. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, had its launch with a puja in Chennai.
Producer Shalini, Ajith's wife, is producing the project and gave the first clap at the puja.
'Dare Devil' plans Hyderabad Bangkok Malaysia
The team will film major parts in Hyderabad first, then head to Bangkok and Malaysia.
The cast includes Sreeleela (who waited for a year and a half for this role and will show off her dance skills), Unni Mukundan (personally picked by Ajith for his universal appeal), Radhakrishnan Parthiban, and Redin Kingsley.
Music is already under way with Anirudh having already composed a couple of songs for the film.