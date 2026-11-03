Kumar's 'Dare Devil' to kick off November 12 with Ravichandran

The team will film major parts in Hyderabad first, then head to Bangkok and Malaysia.

The cast includes Sreeleela (who waited for a year and a half for this role and will show off her dance skills), Unni Mukundan (personally picked by Ajith for his universal appeal), Radhakrishnan Parthiban, and Redin Kingsley.

Music is already under way with Anirudh having already composed a couple of songs for the film.