Kumar's 'Dare Devil' to start shooting with Ajithkumar producing
Entertainment
Ajith Kumar's new film, Dare Devil, is finally set to start shooting in late September 2026 after a delay earlier this year.
The movie will be produced by Bravehearts Production, making it the first time Ajith's wife and former actress Shalini Ajithkumar steps in as a producer.
Mohanlal exits 'Dare Devil' over pay
While Mohanlal was initially expected to join the cast, he's no longer part of the project due to pay disagreements.
On the bright side, Anirudh Ravichander is back as music director after teaming up with Ajith on Vedalam and Vivegam.
Director Adhik Ravichandran returns too, promising a family entertainer with some surprises, though details are still under wraps.
The movie was first called AK64, but now goes by Dare Devil.