Kumar's 'Dare Devil' to start shooting with Ajithkumar producing

While Mohanlal was initially expected to join the cast, he's no longer part of the project due to pay disagreements.

On the bright side, Anirudh Ravichander is back as music director after teaming up with Ajith on Vedalam and Vivegam.

Director Adhik Ravichandran returns too, promising a family entertainer with some surprises, though details are still under wraps.

The movie was first called AK64, but now goes by Dare Devil.