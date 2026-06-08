Kumar's son requests privacy at funeral held with state honors
Entertainment
Malayalam actor Salim Kumar's funeral was held with full state honors at his home in North Paravur on Sunday.
While family and friends gathered to pay their respects, an emotional moment unfolded when Kumar's son Chandu asked photographers and videographers to step back, saying so the family could grieve in peace.
Kerala government lauds Kumar's cinematic legacy
The Kerala government shared its "profound grief" over Kumar's passing, highlighting his impact on Malayalam cinema.
Salim Kumar was celebrated for his versatility: he won the National Film Award for Best Actor in 2010 and left behind a legacy that will be remembered by movie lovers everywhere.