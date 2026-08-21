Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' lands on JioHotstar streaming
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's new comedy, Welcome to the Jungle, just landed on JioHotstar after its June 26 theater release.
The platform dropped a fun poster with the line: "This chaos? Too junglee to miss!" And honestly, it sums up the vibe.
Khan directs jungle-bound gangster ensemble
Directed by Ahmed Khan, this Welcome film brings together stars like Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more.
The story follows a wild bunch of gangsters and criminals who end up in a jungle near the border for an adventure full of chaos.
If you missed it in theaters, now's your chance to catch all the madness from your couch.