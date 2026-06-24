Kumar's 'Welcome to the Jungle' nets ₹1cr in advance bookings
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar's comedy Welcome to the Jungle has already grabbed ₹1 crore in advance bookings, thanks to its paid previews on June 25 and official release on June 26.
The early figures indicate a positive response for the ensemble comedy, which features a star-studded cast.
Khan film has UA 16+ certificate
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie stars Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Paresh Rawal, and Johny Lever alongside Kumar.
It's got a UA 16+ certificate from CBFC.
On June 26, it goes head-to-head with Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, but Bala says both films cater to different crowds so there shouldn't be much overlap at the box office.