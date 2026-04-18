Kumar's 'Wheel of Fortune' India edition renewed for 2nd season

'Wheel of Fortune' spotlights regional languages

The show's mix of regional languages and cultural touches really clicked with audiences.

One memorable moment was when Ektaa Kapoor donated her winnings to Rajpal Yadav during a recent episode, adding some real heart as Yadav faced legal troubles.

With Sony planning to keep the global format but add even more local flavor, it looks like the next season will keep things fresh and relatable.