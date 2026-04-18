Kumar's 'Wheel of Fortune' India edition renewed for 2nd season
Entertainment
Good news for game show fans: Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune is set to come back for a second season after its popular debut earlier this year.
The Indian version has stood out by mixing in local culture and celebrity guests, keeping viewers hooked and TRP ratings high.
'Wheel of Fortune' spotlights regional languages
The show's mix of regional languages and cultural touches really clicked with audiences.
One memorable moment was when Ektaa Kapoor donated her winnings to Rajpal Yadav during a recent episode, adding some real heart as Yadav faced legal troubles.
With Sony planning to keep the global format but add even more local flavor, it looks like the next season will keep things fresh and relatable.