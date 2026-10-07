Kumeria confirms last year's divorce from Bhatia, prioritizes Kimaya's care
Vijayendra Kumeria, best known from Naagin 4, has confirmed he and Preeti Bhatia quietly finalized their divorce last year after years of speculation.
Even though they're no longer together, both are focused on co-parenting their daughter Kimaya and making sure she feels supported.
Kumeria cites differences, stays busy acting
Kumeria shared that growing differences and compatibility issues led to a mutual decision to part ways, saying, "I think it's better for Kimaya as well to experience love from both parents separately instead of growing up in an unhappy environment. Like any parent, we want the best for her, and that's what we are doing," about co-parenting Kimaya.
On the career front, he's staying busy, currently playing Inspector Sanyam Singh in Juhi Mui and still going strong with roles in shows like Shastri Sisters, Udaan, Naagin 4, and Teri Meri Doriyaann.