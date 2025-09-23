Next Article
'Kumkum Bhagya' bids adieu after 11 years
Entertainment
Kumkum Bhagya, the much-loved TV show that kicked off in 2014, has officially ended its run after 11 years.
Known for its dramatic twists and iconic characters, the series starred Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mrunal Thakur, and featured Supriya Shukla as Sarla Arora.
Supriya Shukla's touching farewell post
Supriya Shukla posted a touching farewell online, saying even though she left the show's sets in 2017, "the show never left me."
She shared her hope that TV will bring back more shows like Kumkum Bhagya and expressed her appreciation for being part of such a vibrant and impactful show.