'Have written story': Kunal Kemmu confirms 'Madgaon Express' sequel
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu, who made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, has confirmed that he is working on a sequel. Speaking to Variety India, he said, "I've always said that I will not make Madgaon Express 2 unless I genuinely feel that there is a story to tell." "Luckily, they (collaborators and producers) also didn't bother me after that. Everyone said, 'Okay, you figure it out.'"
Sequel details
Will original cast return for sequel?
Kemmu revealed that he has already written a story for the sequel.
He said, "I have a story to tell, which I have written. At this point, I'll keep it at that."
The original film starred Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, and Pratik Gandhi.
When asked if they would return for the sequel, Kemmu said, "Well, I will answer those questions on another day."
Directorial journey
Kemmu on why he prefers directing over acting
Kemmu also spoke about his experience directing Madgaon Express. He said he enjoyed himself on set and found great synergy among the cast and crew.
"I also realized that directing let me be more myself than acting did," he added.
"As actors, we tend to live protected lives... But as a director, you're always with your crew...Direction let me be me. It liberated me in many ways."
Film update
Update on 'Go Goa Gone 2'
Kemmu also spoke about the shelved zombie comedy Go Goa Gone 2, which was reportedly supposed to release in March 2021.
He said he has "no idea" what's happening with the project as it didn't go beyond pre-production.
"If I owned the IP, we would have seen Go Goa Gone 2 years ago. I have a story in my head, but not that I'm making it."
Go Goa Gone was directed by Raj & DK.