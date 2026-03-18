Kunal Kemmu-Chirag Nihal launch production house 'Drongo Films'
Bollywood's Kunal Kemmu and filmmaker Chirag Nihalani just announced their new production house, Drongo Films. Their goal? To bring more authentic, meaningful stories to the big screen: think films that actually stick with you.
After his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, Kemmu is ready to take on this next creative adventure.
Want to mix creativity with smart filmmaking
Drongo Films wants to mix creativity with smart filmmaking, delivering movies that feel genuine but also work commercially.
"We've started Drongo Films with the intention of telling stories that come straight from the heart — crafted with care, imagination and visual integrity." Kemmu shared.
The name "Drongo" comes from a bird known for its mimicry, hinting at their mission to create unique narratives that really connect with audiences.