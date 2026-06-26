'Is this scripted...': Kunal Kemmu reveals why he's hosting 'Alliance'
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu, known for his work in films and OTT, is now stepping into the world of reality television with Prime Video's new show, Alliance. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about what attracted him to this genre and his curiosity about its behind-the-scenes workings. The show premiered on Friday, June 26.
Host selection
'Why do you want me?'
Kemmu, who has been a part of the film industry for over three decades, is a fresh face in reality television. He chuckled at the difference between him and other Indian reality show hosts, who are usually superstars. "It's what I asked Prime Video and Banijay: 'Why do you want me? Am I not the exact opposite of this?' They said that's why we want you," he revealed.
Show interest
'There was some romance to know how...'
Kemmu was drawn to the show because of its unique format. "It's a completely brand new format that's not been done before. It is coming to India for the first time," he said. "There was some romance to know how these shows get made and what happens behind the scenes." He added, "There's this lifelong question with reality TV: Is this scripted, or isn't it? At least I'll know."
Hosting perspective
His thoughts on comparisons with other Indian reality shows
When asked if he had any conditions for hosting the show, Kemmu said, "The moment I say, 'I don't want this to be scripted,' I am already deciding everything else is scripted." "I don't know. I went in with an open mind." He also acknowledged that Alliance will be compared to popular Indian captive reality shows like Bigg Boss and Lock Upp, but isn't worried about it.
Show comparison
On why so many reality shows are being made
Kemmu explained that the format of Alliance was chosen because it is different from existing reality shows. "You don't have to be different because you are committed to it. We are following a format, and they chose it because it is different from what exists today." "Like films, when something works, everybody wants to do it. Reality shows have worked because there is an appetite for them." The show has been adapted from a Dutch show by Banijay Asia.