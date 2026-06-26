'Is this scripted...': Kunal Kemmu reveals why he's hosting 'Alliance'

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On why so many reality shows are being made

Kemmu explained that the format of Alliance was chosen because it is different from existing reality shows. "You don't have to be different because you are committed to it. We are following a format, and they chose it because it is different from what exists today." "Like films, when something works, everybody wants to do it. Reality shows have worked because there is an appetite for them." The show has been adapted from a Dutch show by Banijay Asia.