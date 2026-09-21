Where to watch Kunal Kemmu's 'Vibe' after theatrical run
What's the story
Kunal Kemmu's latest directorial venture, Vibe, was released in cinemas on September 18. After completing its theatrical run, it will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The spy comedy film features an ensemble cast including Sparsh Shrivastava, Preity Zinta, and newcomer Vanshika Dhir. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been lauded for Kemmu's comic timing.
Streaming details
When will it hit Prime Video?
The film's streaming partner was revealed in the opening credits.
Generally, a movie's OTT release happens within a six-to-eight-week window after its theatrical debut.
Therefore, Vibe is expected to be available on the streaming platform between October 30 and November 13.
However, neither the makers nor the streaming service have confirmed this date yet.
Film synopsis
Plot of 'Vibe' and box office collection
Vibe revolves around two best friends, Hardik (Kemmu) and Bugs (Shrivastava).
The story takes a turn when Hardik unknowingly falls for Kareena (Dhir), the sister of a wanted terrorist.
This puts him on India's intelligence agency's radar, particularly that of the mysterious Madam H (Zinta).
The film has been performing well at the box office, reportedly raking in ₹7.45 crore during its opening weekend despite competition from Kareena Kapoor Khan's Daayra.