Kundra hosts 'Maa Hai Na' on Zee5 Hindi June 12
Entertainment
Ready for some wholesome reality TV? Shilpa Shetty Kundra is hosting Maa Hai Na, dropping June 12, 2026, only on Zee5 Hindi.
The show brings together six Gen Z celebrities and their moms for lively cooking battles, mixing up food, family stories, and plenty of laughs.
It's all about celebrating that special bond between mothers and their kids: expect nostalgia and a few heartwarming moments.
Contestants include Rani Mittal Ahuja Dholakia
The series is written by Rishabh Tiwari and produced by Kaveri Das, Neeti Simoes, and Preeti Simoes. Contestants include Manisha Rani, Tanya Mittal, Tina Ahuja, and Urvashi Dholakia.
If you want to catch the action (and maybe pick up some cooking tips), you'll need a Zee5 subscription.