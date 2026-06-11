Kundra hosts 'Maa Hai Na' on Zee5 Hindi June 12 Entertainment Jun 11, 2026

Ready for some wholesome reality TV? Shilpa Shetty Kundra is hosting Maa Hai Na, dropping June 12, 2026, only on Zee5 Hindi.

The show brings together six Gen Z celebrities and their moms for lively cooking battles, mixing up food, family stories, and plenty of laughs.

It's all about celebrating that special bond between mothers and their kids: expect nostalgia and a few heartwarming moments.