Kundrra denies secret marriage with Prakash, calls screenshots manipulated

Kundrra Prakash still together nearly 5 years

Karan and Tejasswi's relationship began on Bigg Boss and their chemistry quickly won over fans, so much that they've got their own fanbase, "TejRan."

They have now been together for nearly five years and are currently working side by side on Laughter Chefs Season three, with another series called Desi Bling coming up.

As for wedding bells? Tejasswi says "That's not happening anytime soon," and Karan has firmly denied any secret marriage.