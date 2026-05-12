Kundrra denies secret marriage with Prakash, calls screenshots manipulated
Entertainment
The internet is buzzing again with talk of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash secretly tying the knot, thanks to a viral video where Abhishek Kumar casually claimed, Bhai unhone court marriage kar li hai.
But Karan has shut down the rumors, saying these are just manipulated screenshots making the rounds.
Kundrra Prakash still together nearly 5 years
Karan and Tejasswi's relationship began on Bigg Boss and their chemistry quickly won over fans, so much that they've got their own fanbase, "TejRan."
They have now been together for nearly five years and are currently working side by side on Laughter Chefs Season three, with another series called Desi Bling coming up.
As for wedding bells? Tejasswi says "That's not happening anytime soon," and Karan has firmly denied any secret marriage.