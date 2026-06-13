Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More's apology over '₹370 biryani' controversy

Defense

'You were not the cause of a generational mindset...'

Sadanand wrote, "Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it." "@rj_pranit you are a good boy...but as I always said...roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer, when you see ppl reacting and laughing." "I hope ppl forgive you, and I also hope people change their attitude toward women/girls." "You were not the cause of a generational mindset, you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification."