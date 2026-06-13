Kunickaa Sadanand defends Pranit More's apology over '₹370 biryani' controversy
What's the story
Stand-up comedian Pranit More, who has been embroiled in a social media controversy over an audience member's ₹370 biryani remark, has issued a second apology. The comment was made by an audience member at one of his shows, sparking widespread backlash. Actor Kunickaa Sadanand, who participated with More on Bigg Boss 19, has defended him in the comments section of his apology video.
Defense
'You were not the cause of a generational mindset...'
Sadanand wrote, "Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone has the courage to own it." "@rj_pranit you are a good boy...but as I always said...roasting or crowd work can carry you away, especially as an entertainer, when you see ppl reacting and laughing." "I hope ppl forgive you, and I also hope people change their attitude toward women/girls." "You were not the cause of a generational mindset, you were one of the many who inherited this mindset from generations of objectification."
Apology
'I gave him a platform, which caused things...'
In his apology video, More said he had wanted to address the issue for a long time but couldn't because his Instagram account was suspended. He admitted it was a major mistake on his part, confessing that he failed to step in, stop audience member Himanshu Jangra, or speak out against the statement. "I gave him a platform, which caused things to escalate so much."
Controversy
What is the controversy?
In a now-deleted video from one of More's shows, an audience member made a misogynistic comment implying that spending ₹370 on a date entitled him to physical intimacy. More was criticized for laughing instead of challenging this comment. In his statement after the backlash, he wrote, "The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views." "Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on."